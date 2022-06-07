More than 60,000 factories get licence fee exemption to help recovery

He explained that it was one of the measures to help recovery for operators who were affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the department’s director-general, Wanchai Phanomchai, said that the Cabinet has approved the decision and it will be published in the Royal Gazette, to be enforced from June 10, 2022, to June 9, 2023.

He said that there are 60,344 Category 2 and 3 factories this year while the total annual factory licence fee collection amounts to THB280 million.

Wanchai said that there is a growing investment trend. The number of factories has grown by 3.5 per cent in fiscal 2022, with an investment budget of THB45.477 billion.