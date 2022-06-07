Tue, June 21, 2022

business

Thai rice exports on upward trajectory amid higher demand

Thailand's rice exports are expected to reach 600,000 to 650,000 tonnes in May on pending delivery contracts, following higher rice demand and the weakening baht, the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) said on Tuesday.

TREA President Charoen Laothamatas said Thailand exported 2,291,916 tonnes of rice worth THB39.44 billion in the past four months (January-April), up 52.7 per cent and 36.4 per cent year on year, respectively.

However, in April alone, Thailand exported 548,636 tonnes of rice worth THB9.97 billion, down 15.3 per cent and 10.0 per cent month on month, he said.

He said the decline in April rice exports were due to rising domestic prices, which led to a hike in the export prices as a result rice importers delayed purchase and delivery.

Charoen Laothamatas

Charoen added that Thailand exported 199,939 tonnes of white rice and 94,572 tonnes of steamed rice in April, down 35 per cent and 18.9 per cent month on month, respectively, due to the aforementioned issues.

However, the export of jasmine rice was up 4.6 per cent compared to the previous month, to 149,594 tonnes, thanks to an increase in export to countries in the Middle East, he said.

As of June 1, the price of 5 per cent white rice in Thailand was US$465 per tonne compared to $423-$427 in Vietnam, $338-$342 in India and $373-$377 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Thailand's price of steamed rice was $480 per tonne compared to $348-$352 in India and $392-$396 in Pakistan.

Two big names fostering collaboration on ‘Net-Zero’ mission for low-carbon fuels towards further step of aviation fueling excellence

Published : Jun 21, 2022

“anitech” invests 20 million baht to expand customer group  

Published : Jun 21, 2022

P80 to expand the ‘Concentrated Longan Extract’ ---P80 Natural Essence--- developing it into a Cosmetics line in Germany. Launching October 2022.

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Thai Airways expects to exit rehab sooner as performance improves

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

A cooking stove that is cheap, environmentally friendly and uses less fuel

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Cabinet approves 8 moves to ease living cost crisis from fuel price

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Govt rejects Korn’s call to rein in refineries as fuel price soars

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Hopewell eyes lawsuits against ministry, SRT to get ‘our money back’

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.