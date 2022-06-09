Doi Kham takes vital greener approach to hazardous waste management

To combat this alarming environmental threat, 12 leading organisations have teamed up to launch a project they hope will help Thailand become a zero-waste society.

The “Create a Green World” project hopes to tackle waste management along the lines of the bio-circular-green economy that deals with global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, hoping to create a sustainable environmentally friendly Thai society.

The project aims to recycle and upcycle waste to boost value and reduce the use of new resources by minimising waste problems that affect the environment and quality of life, and help create carbon credits.

The initiative has been piloted by Doi Kham with its network partners who are cooperating and supporting the recycling/upcycling of discarded UHT boxes, dialysis fluid bags and other waste materials for reuse.

The 12 organisations comprise Thailand Post, Thailand Post Distribution, Doi Kham Food Products, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, the National Health Security Office, the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation, Chulalongkorn University, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Lat Krabang, Tetra Pak, Major Cineplex Public Group, Best Polymer and Advance Match.