Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart faces task of tackling Bangkok waste incinerator mess

Getting bids for waste incinerators at the solid waste disposal centres in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem and Prawet districts is one of the tasks governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt will have to tackle.

The projects worth a total of 13.14 billion baht are currently pending at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

In 2019, C&G Environmental Protection (Thailand) won the bid for a waste incinerator in the Nong Khaem waste disposal centre, while Newsky Energy (Bangkok) won the bid for the On Nut disposal centre in Prawet district.

However, both these projects have received many complaints, one of which was submitted to NACC by political activist Srisuwan Janya. The activist claimed the terms of reference for the two projects were biased to favour certain bidders. The subject was also part of the latest censure debate. The points in question are:

• Both C&G and Newskey Energy have the same CEO and address, while both companies hold stakes in each other.

• Three of five members of the panel considering the bidding results resigned, claiming that they have other duties to attend to and cannot deal with this issue.

• Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang had appointed his two deputies, Chakkaphan Piwngam and Thaweesak Lertprapan, to sign contracts for the two projects, but they resigned on July 22 and July 24, 2019, respectively.

 

When questioned about the projects in 2019, Aswin announced that he was ready to go to prison if it is proven that there is corruption.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.