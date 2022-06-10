Fri, June 24, 2022

Concern over Fed move, Shanghai lockdown pull baht to lowest in 3 weeks

The baht opened at 34.57 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from Thursday’s close of 34.49 and marking the lowest drop in three weeks.

The currency is expected to move in the range of 34.55 and 34.75 on Friday, Krungthai Bank’s market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

He said the baht may fluctuate and weaken to test the resistance level at 34.70 to 34.80 – the point that exporters are waiting for to sell the dollar.

He said the baht is being pressured by concerns that the US Federal Reserve may increase the interest rate and thereby strengthen the dollar.

Hence, he said, investors should keep a close eye on the US Consumer Price Index. If inflation surges from the previous month, investors can expect the Fed to push the interest rate to a higher level.

The baht is also pressured after China enforced lockdown measures in Shanghai again, which affects investments in emerging Asian markets.

Poon advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.

