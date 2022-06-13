BOI grants privileges to four mega-projects worth THB209 billion

Investors will get import tariff reduction for the import of materials and necessary items for the manufacturing process for five years instead of two years as approved earlier, Duangjai said.

The companies that have received a two-year tax reduction earlier can asked for extension of the privilege to five years, she added.

Currently, 10 companies have received investment privileges from the BOI for their 16 projects to make batteries for EVs with a combined investment value of 4.82 billion baht, Duangjai said. Three other high energy density battery projects with a combined value of 6.746 billion baht had also been approved by the BOI.

Duangjai said the BOI also agreed to revise criteria for granting investment privileges to investors who plan to invest in building smart industrial estates.

The revised rules would require such estates to have functions regarded as smart facilities, smart IT, smart energy, and smart economy as well as one of three functions of smart good governance, smart living and smart workforce, she said.

She said smart industrial estates can also be built in Bangkok and Samut Prakan under the revised rules.

The approved smart industrial estates would be exempted from corporate taxes for eight years. And if the smart industrial estates are located in the EEC, they will get 50 per cent corporate tax reduction for five years on top of the eight-year exemption.

The BOI also agreed to offer more privileges to attract foreign investors, she said.

Foreign investors with a paid capital of 50 million baht, whose projects have been approved by the BOI, would be allowed to buy 5 rai [0.8 hectare] of land for their offices, 10 rai [1.6 hectares] of land for residences of their foreign experts and 20 rai [3.2 hectares] of land for residences for their workers, Duangjai said.

But they will be required to sell the land within a year of the expiry of the BOI privilege for their businesses.