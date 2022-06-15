The Next Generation Industrial IT Workforce

Besides labour shortage, there is a talent shortage or skills gaps situation. Beyond recruiting and retention, veteran industrial workers are hitting retirement age, taking with them decades of historical industry knowledge and domain expertise. This is fuelling a growing knowledge gap in the industrial sector. It is important that new recruits are set up for success right out of the gate but doing so means bridging the gap between the skills and knowledge that those recruits bring to the table, and the skills needed to successfully execute their jobs.

Finally, the next generation of data scientists will have high expectations for the technologies and digital solutions deployed by their potential employers. If industrial organizations are behind the curve in their adoption of AI, automation, and other Industry 4.0 technologies that make jobs easier to perform and add value, then potential job applicants are going to look elsewhere. Indeed, the challenges outlined above can be resolved in part, by digitally transforming and modernizing technologies and processes. In particular, that means adopting new ways of managing, processing, and acting upon their enormous volumes of industrial data. However, technology alone only gets us part of the way there—it cannot single-handedly plug the talent gap and meet the expectations of a new generation of industrial workers and data scientists.

Building the next generation workforce

More than just digitally transforming, we need to develop new ways of working aimed at fostering collaboration across organizational silos, developing novel organizational structures and meeting the demands of a more digitally driven industry. In the area of increasing collaboration and eliminating silos, new technologies – such as the next generation data historians, help to standardize the formatting and management of access to industrial data. Using digital solutions to build across-the-board access to the organization’s data, instead of silo work by an individual or team basis, helps facilitate cross-team collaboration and eliminates the barriers that separate people from each other. Strive to build up your new generation of industrial IT workers together as one team, not a fragmented group of isolated individuals.

Companies need to maintain hybrid and remote work as the permanent status quo. The pandemic spurred a worldwide shift to remote and hybrid work, and there is simply no putting that genie back in the bottle. This is partly a recruiting and retention tactic; organizations that don’t offer the opportunity to work remotely will surely lose employees and potential recruits to competitors who do. But beyond that, remote and hybrid work are going to be an important, foundational part of the team dynamics within this new industrial workforce. Not only does the remote work option empower teams to work in a more distributed manner, doing so also creates a more agile organizational structure suited for meeting cross-functional needs.

In volatile times, industry leaders can either get ahead of trends, or lose their footing. By building specialized roles for industrial data scientists and engineers, eliminating silos that inhibit collaboration, and making hybrid and remote work a permanent part of the work culture (not to mention effective recruiting and retention strategies), industrial organizations can put themselves on the cutting edge of these trends—closing skills gaps and cultivating the next generation industrial IT workforce of the future.

By Lawrence Ng, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, and Dwaine Plauche, Product Manager, Aspen Technology, Inc.