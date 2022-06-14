Business messaging emerging as key tool to connect with customers

With one billion people worldwide – and 78 per cent of Thais – connecting with a business account across Meta’s messaging services every week, it said the volume of daily conversations between people and businesses grew 50 per cent year on year.

“Even before the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen businesses in Thailand and the region leading the way when it comes to business messaging," said Ankur Prasad, director of business messaging for Facebook and Instagram, Meta.

"In fact, a lot of the features we have built are inspired by how businesses in Asia Pacific are using our platforms to find and connect with customers in a personal, timely, and relevant way."

He added that the company will continue to invest in features that create seamless discovery and messaging experiences for Thai business and consumers to meaningfully connect.