Bitkub Chain, Yes Token and Buzzebees announce “Redeem Points Campaign” in cryptocurrency market via Bitkub NEXT digital wallet

YES Token can be used as collateral digital asset on www.ยืมมั้ย.digital platform with a CeDeFi technology (a combination of decentralized and centralized finance). Also, the users can borrow the NFTs, physical products, claiming for store privilege and other special campaign. At the same time, YES Token holders can use the token for trading on Bitkub Exchange and voting for Governance Function in the future.
For Buzzebees, the CRM Privilege platform with a 90% market share as a corporate and retail service provider to open the new experience for customers, there are more than 90 million accounts users to provide privilege for both online and offline users for more than 20 million prize per month. They were also became a partners with leading company such as LINE, Samsung, PTT, Nestle, Unilever, Mead Johnson, CP, AirAsia, Grab, Citibank, AIA, PepsiCo, Tesco and other South East Asia leading companies.
Besides, special customers with the privilege points on Buzzebees can use YES Token as digital assets to keep or trade on the digital platform developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology such as Bitkub NFTs, Bitkub NEXT or any other decentralized applications.
“YES Token is the first Fintech application on Bitkub Chain in which the token’s holders can lend the digital asset or redeem to the special store. Thus, this can increase the value and the real use case of YES Token. Under the cooperation of Buzzebees (leading CRM Priviledge platform), this can penetrate to the users due to a large number of base customers (90 million accounts). I would say that YES Token have several use case not only for trading but it also can strengthen the ecosystem for both digital and physical world,” said Suttikiat Kittipattrakul, CEO of Yes x Technology Co., Ltd.
“Beezebees intend to provide special privilege to the members by using YES Token as reward point claiming. In addition, under this cooperation, this is the new beginning of the state-of-art technology for the loyalty point market. This will enhance the value and real use case for digital token as a point claiming reward,” said Nattida Sanguansin, Managing Director of Buzzebees Co., Ltd.
“Under this cooperation, we spot several good opportunities for Bitkub Chain ecosystem. At the same time, this is a key for strategic partnership to help penetrate to the users with regards to Decentralized Finance by using Bitkub NEXT as digital wallet. I believe that all partners from this cooperation will thrive together as an importance strategic partnership on Bitkub Chain,” said Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.
