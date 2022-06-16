Bitkub Chain, Yes Token and Buzzebees announce “Redeem Points Campaign” in cryptocurrency market via Bitkub NEXT digital wallet

“YES Token is the first Fintech application on Bitkub Chain in which the token’s holders can lend the digital asset or redeem to the special store. Thus, this can increase the value and the real use case of YES Token. Under the cooperation of Buzzebees (leading CRM Priviledge platform), this can penetrate to the users due to a large number of base customers (90 million accounts). I would say that YES Token have several use case not only for trading but it also can strengthen the ecosystem for both digital and physical world,” said Suttikiat Kittipattrakul, CEO of Yes x Technology Co., Ltd.

“Beezebees intend to provide special privilege to the members by using YES Token as reward point claiming. In addition, under this cooperation, this is the new beginning of the state-of-art technology for the loyalty point market. This will enhance the value and real use case for digital token as a point claiming reward,” said Nattida Sanguansin, Managing Director of Buzzebees Co., Ltd.

“Under this cooperation, we spot several good opportunities for Bitkub Chain ecosystem. At the same time, this is a key for strategic partnership to help penetrate to the users with regards to Decentralized Finance by using Bitkub NEXT as digital wallet. I believe that all partners from this cooperation will thrive together as an importance strategic partnership on Bitkub Chain,” said Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.



