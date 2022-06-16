dtac launches three 5G IoT solutions to transform industry & revitalize Thai economy

At the Thailand 5G Summit 2022, dtac business launches 5G IoT solutions for 3 core markets:

1. Smart Factory Solutions: These will digitally transform factories and traditional or analog manufacturing processes with big data support. dtac solution developers can assess existing systems and develop digitalization plans with IoT capabilities to collect, analyze and monitor data in real-time and remotely improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and conform with future digital platforms.

2. Smart Logistics Solutions: These will transform warehousing and transportation, with IoT and smart sensors providing precise real-time monitoring of goods as they are transported, enabling businesses to track progress and improve security. Relevant data such as humidity and temperature can also be remotely monitored in real-time to ensure the quality of perishable goods.

3. Smart Utilities Solutions: These will offer efficient, timely 5G-based processes for both water and energy management. Smart Water Management can remotely measure pH and chemical residue levels in wastewater as well as the water level in the wastewater pond in an industrial estate. The Smart Water Meter Reader enables online readings input and processing. For industries and factories, 5G Smart Energy Management enables significantly more efficient and reliable energy management, especially when used in conjunction with Smart Main Distribution Board (MDB). This can also prevent, mitigate and minimize power disruptions such as power brownouts, blackouts, surges, or overloads.