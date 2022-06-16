Fri, June 24, 2022

business

dtac launches three 5G IoT solutions to transform industry & revitalize Thai economy

June 16, 2022 – Mr. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES) peruse the launch of dtac 5G IoT Solutions at the Thailand 5G Summit 2022. dtac introduces solutions for 3 core markets: Smart Factory, Smart Logistics, and Smart Utilities to contribute to the revitalization of the Thai economy by digitally transforming the industry and corporate sectors.

In addition, dtac highlights 5G Private Network for the industries. Presenting the 5G technologies to the dignitaries are Mr. Stephen James Helwig, Interim Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and Mr. Lertratana Ratananukul, Head of Government Relations Division, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac.

dtac launches three 5G IoT solutions to transform industry & revitalize Thai economy

Stakeholders in the manufacturing industry and other large enterprises are invited to discover the latest 5G trends at the Thailand 5G Summit 2022, organized by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA). The event is held from June 16-17, 2022 on the 22nd floor of the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Center, Central World, Bangkok.

At the Thailand 5G Summit 2022, dtac business launches 5G IoT solutions for 3 core markets:

1. Smart Factory Solutions: These will digitally transform factories and traditional or analog manufacturing processes with big data support. dtac solution developers can assess existing systems and develop digitalization plans with IoT capabilities to collect, analyze and monitor data in real-time and remotely improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and conform with future digital platforms.

2. Smart Logistics Solutions: These will transform warehousing and transportation, with IoT and smart sensors providing precise real-time monitoring of goods as they are transported, enabling businesses to track progress and improve security. Relevant data such as humidity and temperature can also be remotely monitored in real-time to ensure the quality of perishable goods.

3. Smart Utilities Solutions: These will offer efficient, timely 5G-based processes for both water and energy management. Smart Water Management can remotely measure pH and chemical residue levels in wastewater as well as the water level in the wastewater pond in an industrial estate. The Smart Water Meter Reader enables online readings input and processing. For industries and factories, 5G Smart Energy Management enables significantly more efficient and reliable energy management, especially when used in conjunction with Smart Main Distribution Board (MDB). This can also prevent, mitigate and minimize power disruptions such as power brownouts, blackouts, surges, or overloads.

dtac launches three 5G IoT solutions to transform industry & revitalize Thai economy

Furthermore, dtac business has introduced the 5G Private Network, an advanced security network for corporate clients to confidently step up into the digital era. The 5G Private Network features edge computing with flexible scalability to suit all corporate requirements and take advantage of technologies such as Massive IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and real-time data processing.

dtac launches three 5G IoT solutions to transform industry & revitalize Thai economy

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.