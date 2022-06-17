AIS and state agency launch 5G innovation centre in EEC

According to the DEPA, Thailand Digital Valley consists of five buildings and the second building is the “Digital Startup Knowledge Exchange Centre” where 5G NEXTGen Centre will be located. With an area of 4,500 square metres, this building is designed for collaboration and exchange of digital technology and innovation, digital business networking, and residence for digital developers and Thai startups to become the largest startup community in Thailand.

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, AIS chief enterprise business officer, revealed that the centre will be ready to provide 5G technology development ad testing services in the fourth quarter of this year. AIS will utilise 100 per cent 5G network coverage there to generate business opportunities by learning, idealisation, and realisation to develop 5G use cases or solutions together, which is crucial to completing the 5G ecosystem in Thailand's digital economy.

"AIS has collaborated with various industries to enable and accelerate their digital transformations effectively to gain more competitive advantages and the DEPA is one of our partnerships.The 5G ecosystem with the concept of ‘AIS 5G NEXTGen for Business’ aims to bring innovative solutions and services to enable and accelerate the digital transformation of businesses in Thailand," said Tanapong.