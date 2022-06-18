PacRim offers wisdom of 30 leaders through online forum

PacRim held a press conference at the JW Marriott Bangkok Hotel on June 15, on "Decoding the Great and Enduring: Wisdom from 30 Leaders", an event being held online on July 7 to mark the group's 30th anniversary.
Research shows that 80 percent of team leaders' success comes from people skills. The research by Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation, and Stanford University concluded that 85 percent of job success comes from having well-developed soft skills.
To be successful in the future, organizations should focus on developing future leaders at all levels she said. They are:
• Build a company that is ready for change and has the same mindset as leaders who are eager to learn.
• Learn new skills and establish a clear organizational culture that allows everyone to feel like they are a part of the team.
• Create leaders who are open to change, take action, and achieve the desired outcome.
PacRim Group is a premier leadership development and results-driven consulting organization.
PacRim conducted in-depth interviews with 30 leaders who symbolize successful persons in sectors such as industry, government, and education to share their principles, ideas, insights, and leadership practices on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.
The aim is to benefit and inspire the next generation of leaders, as well as the general public, she said.
"Wisdom from 30 Leaders" will be the focus of the e-book and movie on July 7, 2022, at 9.30 am, by Zoom application online, for the 30th anniversary.
Paul Walker, CEO of FranklinCovey, a global consulting organization with a 160-country network of experience, will one of the highlights of the program. He has collaborated with a number of world-class organizations and offers lessons from Covid-19 with a global view on how to build new sorts of leaders in the future. He will speak live from Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States.
Porntip said: “Today, we were honored to have 30 leaders who allowed us to interview them about their leadership paths in three key success areas -- Lead Self, Lead Team, Lead Organisation -- to pass on significant experiences and insights to future generations of leaders."
The ability of organizational leaders and employees, as well as the readiness of people in the organization to overcome hurdles and emergencies, including a lack of sense of urgency, were problems encountered in organizational management during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Insufficient budget and time were challenges. As a result, the transformation had to be completed quickly, and the organizational culture had to be altered to turn the crisis into a chance for continual growth and sustainability, she added
She suggested the solutions start with leaders who can inspire their teams.
"An organization's inability to transform is limited by unclear directions, so the leader must have a clear goal to transform effectively, have the ability to alter leadership, ideas for employees to adopt the same attitude, is willing to develop and collaborate, and, most importantly, trust if everyone has it.Top management alignment is advantageous, Porntip added.
On the 30th anniversary, PacRim will award Special Contribution Programs to three major groups that contribute to the organization's and the country's future growth and sustainability: business executives, management of human resources, and educational institutions' leaders.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : June 18, 2022
By : Varunsuda Karunayadhaj
