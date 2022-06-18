PacRim offers wisdom of 30 leaders through online forum

PacRim held a press conference at the JW Marriott Bangkok Hotel on June 15, on "Decoding the Great and Enduring: Wisdom from 30 Leaders", an event being held online on July 7 to mark the group's 30th anniversary.

Research shows that 80 percent of team leaders' success comes from people skills. The research by Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation, and Stanford University concluded that 85 percent of job success comes from having well-developed soft skills.

To be successful in the future, organizations should focus on developing future leaders at all levels she said. They are:



• Build a company that is ready for change and has the same mindset as leaders who are eager to learn.

• Learn new skills and establish a clear organizational culture that allows everyone to feel like they are a part of the team.

• Create leaders who are open to change, take action, and achieve the desired outcome.



PacRim Group is a premier leadership development and results-driven consulting organization.