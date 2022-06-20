Petroleum firms dismiss Korn’s claim of 10 times increase in refining margin

The club said that Korn had selected figures from the period of Covid-19 restrictions when oil consumption was very low, and compared them with figures when oil prices have soared.

The club clarified that refining margin in the first quarter of this year rose just by 0.47 baht per litre compared to the period before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club explained that the refining margin was affected by several factors, including crude oil’s premium value — the difference between the crude oil price and the reference price of refined oil — transportation costs, the cost of fuel used in refining, the ever-changing labour cost and the investment cost in machinery to improve refining quality.

The club also pointed out that refineries could not set the refining margin on their own as the margin was calculated from the average value of all types of refined oil that is sold in proportion to the refining production. The average price will be deducted from the price paid for crude oil, which includes premium value, transportation cost and insurance cost.

The club added that the cost of fuel used and cost of loss during the refining process should be also be taken into account in determining the margin. The refining margin would fluctuate depending on global oil prices and demand and supply as well as the reserves of oil, the club added.