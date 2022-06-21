“anitech” invests 20 million baht to expand customer group  

“Anitech”, the market leader in consumer electronics and personal care products, has invested 20 million baht in marketing budget to promote Character Marketing strategy through the new campaign, namely “anitech x PEANUTS launches the cutest Snoopy Collection”.

This is the first collaboration between the brand Anitech and the immortal characters of the PEANUTS gang, aiming to expand the target audience among teenagers to cover all segments in all products of Anitech and move forward to create a new New S-Curve for the company.

Mr. Thomas-Pitchyen Hongpakdee, founder and CEO of Smart ID Group, has mentioned about the launch of the campaign "anitech x PEANUTS launches the cutest Snoopy Collection" that “Anitech has a desire to fulfill everyone's happiness after going through a difficult period of Covid-19, where it was evident during the crisis that COVID was the catalyst of ‘Digital Transformation’ quickly and widely.

As a result, more people have switched to the online world like never before. Anitech would like to pass on happiness to everyone in the family with a marketing budget of more than 20 million baht through a collaboration between the brand Anitech and the immortal cartoons that are known around the world for over 70 years like Snoopy and friends PEANUTS. This collaboration is a further elevation of the Anitech brand as it is the first and only electronics brand that holds PEANUTS licenses in Thailand, conveying warmth through important cartoon characters like Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Woodstock come to life with Anitech products while creating an exciting, fun, and more product experience,”