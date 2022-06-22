PTG improving quality of life for Khon Kaen locals

On June 17-18, PTG volunteers visited Kudnamsai and Muang Wan in Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen, to donate scholarships, learning materials, sports equipment and medical supplies to 20 schools in the two subdistricts.

Forty-three students were granted scholarships of 2,000 baht each to support their education, while volunteers helped prepare meals for schoolchildren. The PTG volunteers also helped build mushroom sheds and donated oyster mushroom substrate, vegetable seeds, and 6,000 fish hatchlings to villagers to help them grow food for meals for students and their families.

“PTG has been operating in Thailand for 33 years, during which time we have always emphasised helping society, improving people’s quality of life, and promoting environment conservation, education, and health of local people,” said PTG executive vice-president Rangsun Puangprang.