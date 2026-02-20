TCT: Thai tourism must compete on quality, not price, in 2026

Cost of living and interest rates—key factors in tourism

Economic factors such as the “steady cost of living and interest rates” will impact travel in 2026. Despite global inflation slowing down, the prices of goods and services such as flight tickets and accommodations remain high.

As a result, global travellers will tend to be more selective and will seek “value for money.” They will compare prices carefully before making bookings.

Meanwhile, China continues to face domestic economic issues, which could prevent mass Chinese tourism from recovering fully in 2026. Thailand will therefore need to rely more on high-spending tourists from China and diversify its focus towards markets in Europe, India, South Korea, and the Middle East.

At home, high household debt is reducing spending power, leading Thai tourists to travel less frequently but with more focus on quality or discounted promotions.

However, the tourism industry cannot compete on “price wars” anymore as it leads to higher operating costs. The key to survival is competing on “service quality” to attract high-spending customers.

Competition with neighbouring countries: Thailand must adapt

At the same time, intense competition from neighbouring countries such as China, Japan, and Vietnam means Thailand can no longer compete by simply claiming "Thailand has the most beautiful beaches."

Instead, it must compete on “management quality,” such as safety, comfort, and creating meaningful experiences for tourists.

The role of AI technology in trip planning is growing, making it easier for tourists to access in-depth information and reducing the role of traditional tour operators. Businesses must adapt and create content that AI can find.

Additionally, customers now expect seamless and personalised service. Businesses that continue to operate traditionally will fail to meet the complex demands of modern travellers.

Regarding the risks and obstacles facing the tourism sector in Q1 2026, the report points to “PM 2.5 dust” as a major short-term negative factor between mid-January and March, especially in Bangkok and the North.

Tourists are likely to avoid the pollution by heading to the southern beaches or neighbouring countries, which means businesses in the northern regions must prepare in advance.

The general election as a pivotal moment for Thailand’s economy

The general election on February 8 marks a crucial turning point for Thailand’s economy. If a government can be formed within one to two months, the economy will recover as planned, with continuous budget disbursement.

However, if a caretaker government is in place for 3-5 months, GDP growth for 2026 could fall below 1.5%, and private sector investment will stall. Delays in government formation may also cause a delay in the 2027 budget, affecting mega infrastructure projects.

Geopolitical and social factors, such as international conflicts, trade wars, and the Middle East crises, continue to pressure oil prices and flight routes. These global tensions are expected to directly impact long-haul tourists.