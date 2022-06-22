Agriculture experts make strong case for lifting ban on some chemicals

Though the concept of organic agriculture is idealistic, a farmer and the CEO of Real Farm, Surawut Srinam, said this way of farming and cultivation is not cost-effective for commercial agriculture which needs to produce large quantities while the quality of production could be controlled.

In his opinion rather than only focusing on organic agriculture, the government should pay attention to GAP agriculture, which prioritises food safety. GAP means the use of chemicals and fertilizers in the specified amount and conditions are allowed as long as it comes along with global food safety standards with no residue left.

He added that the country's farming industry is currently facing challenges from climate change, limited land and workforce shortage. If chemical herbicide is not allowed, farmers will have to hire more labourers to eliminate weeds and pests while struggling to find a way to increase their productivity.

Meanwhile using chemicals is convenient and economical for export. There are already some international measures for permissible residue content in fruits and vegetables. Most countries are more worried about pests and plant diseases than residue.

"Even though there is some demand for organic products in the world market, that demand is very niche. Organic agriculture is also difficult in terms of quality control and has a low volume of production. Besides, it can't consistently produce large amounts to serve the needs of the food industry," said Surawut.

He added that many farmers had to give up organic production and turn to GAP agriculture, which has received good feedback from both domestic and international markets, because buyers are interested in competitive prices and the products meet the export and import standards abroad.

The academic secretary of the Thai Fertilizers and Agricultures Supplies Association, Supak Laodee, said chemical fertilizers are not toxic. It is an essential plant nutrient that helps increase productivity for the Thai agricultural sector, especially now that farmers need more productivity to fight the rise in production costs.

"Choosing an efficient chemical or organic fertilizer is, therefore, an important solution. This will not only reduce the cost of production per unit but also add vital organic matter to the soil," said Supak.

This requirement was raised as the Thai government is focusing on transforming into a 100 per cent organic agriculture country. So, many chemicals and pesticides are banned. Some experts and farmers pointed out that organic agriculture could not serve Thailand's objective to become the “kitchen of the world”, therefore, it would be better to promote chemical agriculture in parallel.

A government sector representative, the secretary-general of the Office of Agricultural Economics at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Rapeepat Chantarasriwong, said the office keeps doing research and development in both organic and chemical agriculture.

"The production factors are intensively controlled, including chemical, organic and bio-fertilizers for farmers to use appropriately and adequately to eliminate pests and weeds as well as increase productivity," said Rapeepat.

He said the government realised the importance of organic and chemical agriculture and was ready to support both groups of farmers. As for chemical usage, it needs more discussion from related sectors.