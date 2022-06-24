Baht will test resistance level as dollar strengthens

Meanwhile, the dollar is strengthening as it is getting continuous support, while foreign investors are selling risky assets, causing the baht to weaken this week.

He suggested monitoring the baht’s volatility in relation to the euro during the day, as the market will be receiving European economic information.

If it is worse than expected, it might pressure the market into selling the euro, causing it to weaken and support the dollar to strengthen in the short term.

Poon also believes gold transactions will help the baht strengthen if the metal’s price rebounds back to its resistance level from $1,840 to $1,850 per ounce. Poon advises investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.