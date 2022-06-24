Unlocking the Power of Hybrid World Experiences - HP Thailand

HP Embraces the Future of Hybrid Work

The hybrid work and learn model enables users to create, consume, and collaborate with more freedom and agility. On an organizational level, businesses also need to work with the right technology infrastructure and tools to collectively move to a hybrid-operating model. To that end, HP announced a series of PCs and printers aimed at empowering workers to thrive in a hybrid world.

HP is always innovating with new PC & Print products, wherever they are – whether they are working, creating, collaborating, or staying entertained.

• HP EliteBook x360 1040 G9 pushes the limits of performance and lightness for mobile workers everywhere. Redesigned for smooth transitions in hybrid work, the devices have a thin and light chassis with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio to show more and reduce scrolling. People can look and sound their best with a 5MP camera, a 940nm IR camera, and immersive audio software for voice clarity.

• Designed for mobile workers in growing businesses, the HP ProBook x360 435 G9 combines lightweight, upgradeable designs with commercial performance, security, and durability ideal for growing businesses. The HP Pro x360 435 comes with HP Wolf Security for Business, which provides threat containment, malware prevention, and identity protection in a single, easy to use configuration.

• Empowering freedom to create with HP Spectre x360 14, it is a convertible laptop with an immersive 3:2 aspect ratio screen for web browsing and productivity tasks. The convertible 2-in-1 laptop is built with the flexibility to create and live seamlessly in today’s hybrid world. Featuring with Intel® Evo™ platforms and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, it aims for improved multitasking and performance. A touch display to leverage multi-gestures includes pinch-to-zoom, double-tap, and press and hold to create and easily manipulate drawings and other creative content.

• HP’s latest gaming PCs not only up level gameplay but also make multi-tasking between entertainment, working and learning more seamless, HP OMEN 16 for professional gamers pushes the boundaries for powerful gaming anywhere with flexible graphics cards and Intel processors, while incorporating sustainable materials including a recycled aluminum stamped cover. Victus by HP 15 for all gaming enthusiasts will bring a wholly elevated and immersive gaming experience. Victus by HP features two striking color options in mica silver and performance blue all with a standard backlit keyboard printed with the memorable font also found on OMEN devices.

People continue to demand the real benefits of printing at work and home. HP modernizes print by simplifying printing needs, creating real office experiences at home, and shifting to service-led business.

• HP is making technology more accessible with the launch of the first Easy Ink enrollment program in Thailand. Home users and businesses can order HP cartridges online and have them delivered so they can continue enjoying high-quality printing. With original ink and toner supplies, HP ensures outstanding and sustainable print quality, avoiding any downtime brought by printing errors or poor-quality prints. Customers can order their supplies at any time and receive their cartridges via door-to-door delivery without added cost.

• Consumers and small businesses have also grown to rely on mobile ubiquity. With the HP Smart App, customers are able to enjoy the ability to print and scan from virtually anywhere and get notifications when printing, scanning, or copying from smartphones.

• Targeted at small business and home users, HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Printer is designed for families with heavy home-printing requirements, in time for the hybrid era when thriving on the job or at school means being fully equipped to deliver an excellent job. It provides an excellent printing experience from start to finish with high-quality prints and advanced smart features designed to increase daily productivity.

• The fastest two-sided printing in its class , HP LaserJet MFP M236dw Printer is designed for professionals who need high-performance black-and-white printing in a compact printer. It is small and compact with more reliable connections that use dual-band Wi-Fi™ with self-reset. It offers high-quality scanning and can be shared to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, or the cloud.

Pricing and Availability

• The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G9 is now available via HP Online store for 44,990 baht

• HP ProBook x360 435 G9 is now available via HP Online store for 35,990 baht

• HP Spectre x360 14 is now available via HP Online store for 51,990 baht

• HP OMEN 16 is now available via HP Online Store and other retailers for a starting price of 45,990 baht.

• Victus by HP 15 is now available via HP Online Store and other retailers for a starting price of 28,990 baht.

• HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Printer is starting from 7,390 baht at leading IT stores and online, with a 2-year warranty and complimentary on-site service.

• HP LaserJet MFP M236dw Printer is now available on HP online store and retails, starting at 4,190 baht, with a 3-year warranty and onsite service.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life.


