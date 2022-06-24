Women drive Thai economy but take back seat in politics: Abhisit

Speaking at Thursday’s opening session of the “Global Summit of Women 2022” – titled “Doing Business in Thailand” – Abhisit noted that women make up half the workforce and 40 per cent of executive posts in large Thai companies.

However, though Thailand was the first Asian country to allow women to vote, their representation in leading political roles is still low, he added.

The opening session was led by Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen, who chairs the executive board of Aon Holdings.

Abhisit went on to list five reasons why Thailand is a top destination for doing business and setting up corporate headquarters.

He said the Kingdom enjoyed strong fundamentals, with multiple potentials, investment-friendly conditions, leaders in many fields, and new and emerging opportunities.

Thailand is a middle-sized economy with space for businesses to grow, he explained, adding that investment here could bring access to the CLMV market (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) of 300 million people. Businesses setting up in Thailand could also tap the wider Asean market of 620 million consumers, plus the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership covering around 30 per cent of the world’s population and GDP.