Young female CEOs share their formula for success

Yada Piyajomkwan, co-founder and CEO of investment platform AJAIB (Thailand and Indonesia), said she decided to start a business while studying about trade at school.

She said passion was key to running a business because it motivates people to do what they want to do or want to be. She said she prefers hiring employees who are passionate about their work.

Meanwhile, Ponglada Paniangwet, co-founder and CEO of food supplies platform Freshket (Thailand), said she strived to learn as much as she can to keep up with the fast-moving world.

She added that being a CEO is not easy, because a CEO must make snap decisions and ensure that all decisions go toward building the business.