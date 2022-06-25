Young female CEOs share their formula for success

The international forum, which wraps up on Saturday, is being held at the Bangkok Convention Centre in CentralWorld.
Yada Piyajomkwan, co-founder and CEO of investment platform AJAIB (Thailand and Indonesia), said she decided to start a business while studying about trade at school.
She said passion was key to running a business because it motivates people to do what they want to do or want to be. She said she prefers hiring employees who are passionate about their work.
Meanwhile, Ponglada Paniangwet, co-founder and CEO of food supplies platform Freshket (Thailand), said she strived to learn as much as she can to keep up with the fast-moving world.
She added that being a CEO is not easy, because a CEO must make snap decisions and ensure that all decisions go toward building the business.
Karla Huerta, founder and CEO of APB Sistemas (Mexico) – the country’s largest auto car-parking management company – said she built her business by learning how to work with others, respect others and conduct business ethically. At just 26, Huerta was the youngest participant in the forum. She said apart from keeping up with changes, her advice is for young entrepreneurs to be disciplined and take responsibility to achieve success.
Nguyen Ngoc My, CEO of Alphanam Real Estate ISC (Vietnam), said there were many factors necessary to build a business, such as intelligence to run the show, balanced emotions to manage people, respect in diversity and a mindset to think out of the box.
She said her company overcame the Covid-19 crisis by finding a way of reconnecting the industry, controlling costs and motivating people to return.
She said for the sake of survival, entrepreneurs should learn to forgive themselves for the mistakes they make because they are only human.
Published : June 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 03, 2022
Published : Jul 03, 2022