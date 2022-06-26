2022 GSW wraps up with firm message on child protection

Irene Natividad, president of this year’s summit, also lauded Thailand for hosting the event with warm hospitality and professional management.

She said the three-day summit offered a lifetime experience for everybody to hear and learn from global women influencers and opinion leaders.

She also hoped this summit will inspire other women to improve their business and career, as well as their own lives and those of others.

Natividad added that though this summit is over, it is not the last because there is a lot more work to be done.

