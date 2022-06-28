First Time in Thailand Italy’s Renowned Ferretti Yachts 500 and Riva 76’ Perseo

Ferretti Group’s Ferretti 500 and Riva 76’ Perseo were stars of the show, and V Yachts were delighted to clinch the successful sale of both yachts before the show closed.

According to Khun Chanyo Manakulsawasd, Country Manager, V Yachts Asia Co., Ltd., “When you experience the enthusiasm displayed by visitors at the recent Thailand Yacht Show 2022 in Pattaya, it is clear that the luxury yachting segment continues to gain popularity across the region. Industry sources believe strongly that future global superyacht market growth is going to come from Asia, especially the northeast Asian countries neighbouring Pattaya and the Gulf of Thailand.”

“Making their Thailand debut at the show were two yachts in our collection – the beautiful, ultra-luxurious sport-fly, Riva 76 Perseo Super alongside the new-style Ferretti 500. We were thrilled, but not surprised, that both yachts drew great interest from show visitors, leading finally to the successful conclusion of both sales,” he added.

The Ferretti Group is a world leader in the design, construction and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels, with a unique portfolio of prestigious and exclusive brands: Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally.

The brand new and breathtakingly beautiful Ferretti 500, priced at 54 million baht, combines nautical adventure with maximised interior volumes to make the most of the time at sea. The Ferretti 500 is a planing flybridge yacht, just over 15 metres long with three generous guest cabins and a top speed of 30 knots!