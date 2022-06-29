Baht ‘may strengthen’ on hopes economy would recover soon

He said the currency market is fluctuating widely due to concerns that the economy might shrink or even enter a recession, increasing demand for the dollar and pressuring the Thai currency to weaken.

However, the baht may strengthen on hopes that the Thai economy would recover soon after China eases Covid-19 prevention measures. Also investors’ hopes that Chinese tourists would be able to travel to Thailand might help the baht to advance.

However, Poon said, a strengthening of the baht is not sustainable as investors are waiting to sell the currency when it reaches the support level of 35-35.10 to the dollar.

Moreover, he speculated, it is too fast for the Chinese government to allow travel abroad right now. He expected the country to allow international travel only at the year-end.