Risk-off market, dropping gold may weaken baht today

The baht may also weaken if the gold price drops to its main support level of US$1,800 per ounce, encouraging some investors to buy at the dip.

He also warned investors to beware of the baht’s volatility before and after eurozone inflation figures have been revealed at 4pm Thailand time.

If inflation in Europe is high, the market will expect the European Central Bank to increase the interest rate, which will strengthen the euro and baht, and weaken the dollar.

Poon advises investors to use hedging tools like options to manage their risks in the highly volatile currency market.