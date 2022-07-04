Bitkub Blockchain Technology officially announces Bitkub Chain Layer-2 and Software Development Kit (SDK), another step of Bitkub Chain international expansion

In the event, there were several updates from Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology and Mr. Samret Wajanasathian, CTO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology, which can be concluded as follows:

1. Launched Bitkub Chain Layer-2 (BKC Ping)

Bitkub Chain Layer-2 or BKC Ping is the secondary framework or protocol that is built on top of Bitkub Chain (Layer-1) to maximize the efficiency of blockchain utilization. For instance, it can reduce the transaction traffic and fee and inherits the security from Layer-1 with fraud proof. In the future, there will be the launching of another 3 framework which are Wang, Yom and Nan.

2. Launched KDEV token for developer

KDEV or KUB for Developer is the new digital token on Bitkub Chain Layer-2, specially for blockchain developer. KDEV token is designed for the operation on Bitkub Chain testnet and access to the software development kit easily. At this event, there was a privilege provided to the users who own “DEV KUB” NFT, which they will be received KDEV token to access the software development kit for 1 year.

3. Launched Bitkub Chain Software Development Kit

Bitkub Chain software development kit was designed to facilitate almost all of developers to connect with Bitkub Chain. To clarify, there are several advantages on this software development kit including 1. To handle transaction submissions to blockchain, 2. Transaction gas fee support, 3. Environment testing (helps developer debug and deploy on mainnet), 4. Less time needed for project development on Bitkub Chain. All in all, the fee of software development kit will cost around 300 KDEV per year.

