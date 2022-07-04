Private sector urges govt spending to boost inflation-hit economy

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) met on Monday and laid out the worrisome economic situation facing Thailand this year.

It said the main risk was rapidly rising energy prices that were increasing costs for businesses and manufacturers. High prices are also eroding people’s purchasing power, it added.

The JSCCIB warned that the private sector is now bearing extremely high costs. As a result, it can now stimulate the economy on its own, meaning the government should intervene by spending to boost the cash flow in the economy, it added.

The committee also urged the government raise the median budget for government procurement projects to reflect the actual cost of operations.

Meanwhile, it wanted more government measures to aid the tourism sector, a main driver of Thai economic growth.

