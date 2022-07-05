"Santa Fe'" expands its quick-service restaurant chain "Santa Fe' Easy" with nine new branches by the end of this year.

Mr Sombat Hongpaitoon, Chief Executive Officer of KT Restaurant Co Ltd, reveals that "Santa Fe' Easy" is a QSR business that the company has developed with a self-service business model for more convenience, in accordance with Mr Piti Bhirom Bhakdi, Chief Executive Officer of Food Factors Co Ltd. The policy drove the food business with diversity and more access points for consumers like gas stations, office buildings, and community malls.
"Santa Fe' Easy's" brand concept has always been "Fast Serve...Self-Serve," highlighting how easy and fast consumers can enjoy quick-serve meals with speedier checkout and payment. While the brand still carries what makes the brand so popular, which is the steak varieties up to 31 menus, all at an affordable price.
Santa Fe' Easy operates with five branches; Life Center Sathorn, The Rest Area PTT Prachachuen, Big C Rama 2, Lotus Wanghin, and Lotus Liab Klong 2. The brand will open its 6th branch at PTT Rama 2, next to Soi 48, which is another prominent location with a massive amount of traffic from consumers who stop by for gas and to spend time shopping and eating.
What makes Santa Fe' Easy at PTT Rama 2 different is the new addition to menus like the crispy Fried Chicken Steak and three unique sauces, which are the steak sauce, the teriyaki sauce, and the cheesy dip, with the addition of Grilled Chicken Congee, and Grilled Pork Steak with Sticky Rice, all of which is available only at this branch.
The company is looking to open up the brand for potential franchises to grow strongly and sustainably with a focus on areas like office buildings, community malls, gas stations, and other areas with consumers who crave delicious steak at an affordable price. The company is also expecting to open up nine more branches in 2022.
Today, Santa Fe' is the leader in the steak and western food business, with many popular menus available at over 121 branches nationwide in leading department stores, offices, and gas stations.
Published : July 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
