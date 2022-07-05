"Santa Fe'" expands its quick-service restaurant chain "Santa Fe' Easy" with nine new branches by the end of this year.

Mr Sombat Hongpaitoon, Chief Executive Officer of KT Restaurant Co Ltd, reveals that "Santa Fe' Easy" is a QSR business that the company has developed with a self-service business model for more convenience, in accordance with Mr Piti Bhirom Bhakdi, Chief Executive Officer of Food Factors Co Ltd. The policy drove the food business with diversity and more access points for consumers like gas stations, office buildings, and community malls.

"Santa Fe' Easy's" brand concept has always been "Fast Serve...Self-Serve," highlighting how easy and fast consumers can enjoy quick-serve meals with speedier checkout and payment. While the brand still carries what makes the brand so popular, which is the steak varieties up to 31 menus, all at an affordable price.

Santa Fe' Easy operates with five branches; Life Center Sathorn, The Rest Area PTT Prachachuen, Big C Rama 2, Lotus Wanghin, and Lotus Liab Klong 2. The brand will open its 6th branch at PTT Rama 2, next to Soi 48, which is another prominent location with a massive amount of traffic from consumers who stop by for gas and to spend time shopping and eating.



