Baht could weaken to 36.05 today: market strategist

He said the baht weakened quickly, closing in on the 36 level mainly due to the dollar’s strengthening from a demand in safe assets.

Additionally, several European currencies are weakening due to recession concerns, which could support the dollar to strengthen and the baht to weaken.

Poon said the dollar might “invert” if the US Federal Reserve does not signal it would go in for a heavy rate increase in July.

The baht has a chance to weaken past 36 to the dollar if the Chinese government enforces lockdown measures again and the number of Covid-19 patients in Thailand also increases.

The baht came under pressure as foreign investors offloaded Thai stocks, especially stocks relating to tourism and reopening, Poon noted.