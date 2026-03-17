Tokyogurl, Cheerio sentenced to detention in SEA Games cheating case

At 9am on Tuesday (March 17), the Pathumwan District Court was scheduled to deliver its ruling in a case brought by prosecutors against Naphat, 29, known by the gaming alias Tokyogurl, a former member of Thailand’s national esports team, and Chaiyo, 23, known as Cheerio, a well-known gamer.

The two were jointly charged as the first and second defendants with unlawfully obtaining knowledge of specific security measures designed to prevent access to another person’s computer system and improperly disclosing them in a manner likely to cause damage to others, as well as jointly gaining unauthorised access to computer data protected by specific access controls that were not intended for them, in connection with the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand hosted.

Both defendants had previously pleaded guilty and were granted bail.

Most recently, the Pathumwan District Court sentenced Tokyogurl and her co-defendant to six months in prison without suspension.

However, because both defendants confessed, the court reduced the sentence by half to three months and converted it to three months’ detention, citing the serious damage caused to the credibility of the esports athlete selection process and the harm done to the country’s reputation.