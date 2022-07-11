3-Michelin-starred chef expands culinary horizons at InterContinental Hua Hin

After spending more than two decades in Asia and another 15 years in Europe and the United States. Chef Bruno truly brings a world of culinary experience to every dish. And if you’re wondering how respected he is in his native France, how’s this: he even has a street named after him – Rue Bruno Menard – in the city of Saint Cyr Sur Loire.

In creating each dish for Azure, the chef has combined his extensive French culinary background (his father is a top chocolatier in France) with Japanese flavours and techniques learned while he helmed the 3-star French restaurant L'Osier in Tokyo.

On Friday July 22, the chef’s artistry will be evident in every detail, from his careful choice of ingredients to each imaginative dish presentation. Among menu highlights guests can look forward to are Poached Cod with Creamy Clam Sauce and Chives Coulis; Caviar on Salmon Confit, Asparagus and Chantilly Sauce; as well as a spectacular finale: Floating Island with Benedictine Vanilla Ice Cream.

Chef Bruno invites all diners to experience his distinctive culinary style.

THB 3,490++ per person for food only

THB 990++ with wine pairing