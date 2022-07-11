Thai private sector upbeat on Apec CEO Summit

Wed, July 13, 2022

There are no political conflicts coming in the way of Thailand successfully hosting the Apec CEO Summit 2022 in November in Bangkok and that business leaders from 21 member countries will achieve fruitful solutions for the global economy, the private sector said.

Poj Aramwattananont, member of Apec Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Thailand and Apec CEO Summit 2022 chairman, stated that current geopolitical conflicts may put some pressure on the Apec Summit of leaders. but not on the CEO summit.

"As business people, we care more about benefits than conflict. We prioritise better solutions for all parties," Poj said.

His comments came as the Russia-Ukraine war has gradually intensified, leading to worries that the gathering would not achieve its goal.

Thailand, which chairs Apec 2022, is all set to also host the Apec CEO Summit 2022 under the theme “Embrace, Engage, Enable”. So far, the host country has received positive feedback from all members regarding participation in the event.

The event is rich in trade and investment opportunities, both for Thailand and the economies across the region, Poj added.

He anticipated that the country's second hosting of the Apec CEO Summit after 2003 would help Thailand's economy and tourism recover as it did the first time.

“Being the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia with half a trillion GDP — over 70 per cent from exports, 40 per cent from industry sector, and 50 per cent from service sector — this is a proud moment for Thailand to showcase our strengths, particularly our tourism and financial service industries, as well as our food industry, which contributes greatly to the world’s food security,” added Poj.

The CEO Summit is a premier gathering of chairpersons, CEOs and top business executives from the 21 economies comprising Asia Pacific, where they engage in dialogues with Apec leaders and discuss some of the most pressing issues crucial to sustainable prosperity of the region.

The purpose of this summit is to agree on identifying practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges the world is facing today and will probably be facing in the future.

Key topics to be discussed during the three-day summit include: innovation, the global economy and the future of Apec, trade and investment, circular economy in practice, digital economy, future of work, inclusive growth, and healthcare after the pandemic.


Some of the world’s top-notch leaders from both the business and government sectors, as well as those from Apec economies, are expected to speak.

Kasemsit Pathomsak, ABAC alternate member and executive director of the Apec CEO Summit 2022, said that Thailand looks forward to welcoming notable chairpersons, top business executives, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents from across the region to attend and speak at the summit.

"More than being a journey towards achieving a better trade and investment environment, we see a game-changing partnership between the business communities and the people of Thailand,” said Kassemsit.

The Apec CEO Summit 2022 will be held from November 16-18 at True Icon hall, Iconsiam. The three-day event includes 15 sessions on interesting current issues.

Published : July 11, 2022

By : Nongluck Ajanapanya

