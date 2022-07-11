Thai private sector upbeat on Apec CEO Summit

Poj Aramwattananont, member of Apec Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Thailand and Apec CEO Summit 2022 chairman, stated that current geopolitical conflicts may put some pressure on the Apec Summit of leaders. but not on the CEO summit.

"As business people, we care more about benefits than conflict. We prioritise better solutions for all parties," Poj said.

His comments came as the Russia-Ukraine war has gradually intensified, leading to worries that the gathering would not achieve its goal.

Thailand, which chairs Apec 2022, is all set to also host the Apec CEO Summit 2022 under the theme “Embrace, Engage, Enable”. So far, the host country has received positive feedback from all members regarding participation in the event.