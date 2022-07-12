Department of Medical Services adopts “New Normal of Medical Services”

Satit Pitutacha, deputy minister of the Public Health Ministry, gave the keynote speech at the 80th Academic Conference recently held at the Centara Grand Hotel. His speech was themed, "Improving Thai Medicine for Public Service: New Normal Medical Services."



Satit said although COVID-19 will become an endemic disease, more needs to be done to support ongoing care and services for both Covid-19 patients and other patients. Therefore, it is a critical mission of the ministry to follow its concept "Public health creates a nation, recovers economy, and builds a new better way of public health in 2022."

As a result, the New Normal of Medical Services, in which people are at the centre, will help improve the medical field. Patients must receive equitable and high-quality care in either normal circumstances or when an emerging disease occurs. Both service providers and recipients must be safe.

Satit added the Department of Medicine is tasked with seven major areas spanning over the next decade:

1. Modify the service model to be safe from Covid-19 by encouraging the prudent use of high-quality modern technology.

2. Enhancing the hospital's capacity to serve all patients in a VIP manner that is convenient, safe, and modern.

3. Integrate holistic health care for the elderly with network partners and three local doctors in the community.

4. Develop the potential of the service by extending the 30 baht scheme that "treatment everywhere, no need for a referral certificate".

5. Improve cancer treatment so that the cure can be found anywhere with access to comprehensive care such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.