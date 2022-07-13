PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Korn said the Energy Ministry had claimed earlier that it would receive contributions of 24 billion baht from refineries but it has got only 3 billion baht so far.

“The 3 billion baht is far below the 24 billion the energy minister boasted the government has received,” Korn said.

“But doing just this is not the final solution to expensive oil prices. I hope this was the first step towards changes to oil price structure to reduce the burden on the people.”