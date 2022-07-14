Sat, July 16, 2022

BTS Group certified as member of Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption for 3 consecutive years

BTS Group reinforces the commitment to be a good governance company by being certified by the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) for 3 consecutive years.

July 12, 2022 -- Mr. Rangsin Kritalug, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, received a certification of the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) in a ceremony that took place on July 12, 2022 under the concept “Disrupt Corruption with Power of Business Unity”.

The Company has been certified by the CAC for 3 consecutive years since 2018 and the certificate will be valid for three years after the date of issuance. This certification demonstrates the BTS Group’s commitment to conducting business with good governance, integrity, transparency, and anti-corruption in all forms.

