IRPC, BIG sign nitrogen and oxygen manufacturing contract for IRPC refinery to promote the manufacturing of Euro 5 certified diesel

The project aims to promote IRPC refinery’s efficiency as well as improve the quality of refined diesel fuel according to Euro 5 standard under the government’s Ultra Clean Fuel Project (UCF), which will be effective on January 1, 2024, in a bid to reduce PM2.5 problem.

“The project is in line with IRPC’s strategic plan which focuses on uplifting the core business by expanding investment that promotes long-term competitive efficiency and becoming an organization with net zero emission,” said Mr Chavalit.

Under the contract, BIG as a leader in industrial gas manufacturing will establish an air separation unit to serve the need of UCF and other future projects of IRPC. The unit will also help strengthen the stability of infrastructure in the IRPC Industrial Park, Rayong, especially in terms of increasing gas demand and the improvement of diesel fuel quality under the Euro 5 standard.

“The new manufacturing facility will be the heart of our refinery’s improvement to achieve Euro 5 standard for our diesel, which will help reduce pollution and improve the country’s environmental standard, in line with IRPC’s business aspiration in promoting growth while providing sustainable care for the society, community, and environment,” said Mr Chavalit.