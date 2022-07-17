Nong Khai wants change after border trade buzz dies post-Covid

“But travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 crisis has caused the border trade to drop by more than 60 per cent,” she said.

She said consumer behaviour has transformed after the Covid-19 crisis, as most Laotians only go to Udon Thani to see the doctor, refuel their vehicles or purchase necessities.

Duangjai added that very few Laotians are coming across to Nong Khai to purchase necessities as markets, shopping malls and supermarkets in Vientiane are far more convenient and the prices are the same if not lower than in Thailand.

“Foreign investors have introduced big changes in Laos, with many 4- to 5-star hotels being built in Vientiane,” she said.

She added that now travellers preferred to put up in Vientiane as hotels are cheaper there and they can take the China-Laos high-speed railway to continue their journey.

“Soon Thais will be crossing the Mekong River to go shopping in Vientiane instead,” she added.