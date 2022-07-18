Easing of travel controls will make Thai skies busy again: AeroThai

He said July should see 1,437 flights taking off and landing daily, compared to 1,374 in June. He added that the daily flights should rise to 1,480 during the July 13-17 and July 28-31 long holidays.

“We expect to see good signs of recovery in July and August,” he said.

However, he said there will be more domestic flights than international ones because each country’s Covid-19 situation and travel restrictions are different.

“If the government’s plan to reopen the country goes smoothly, then Thailand should see 430,000 flights this year, up 41 per cent compared to last year,” he added.