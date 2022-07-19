Siam Piwat is set to issue perpetual bonds, offering first-ever opportunity for investors to be part of its long-standing success in its stride towards future businesses

1) Shopping centers and office buildings: Siam Piwat is committed to developing world-class projects that epitomize design, construction, and management excellence, such as Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Piwat Tower, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. All of them have won top awards across various categories in numerous global award programs organized by prominent international associations and organizations and contributed to Thailand’s reputation as all-time favorite destinations for visitors across the globe.

2) Department stores: Siam Piwat has embarked on joint ventures with experienced companies in Thailand and overseas to operate Paragon Department Store at Siam Paragon and Siam Takashimaya at ICONSIAM, the latter of which is a joint venture with Takashimaya, Japan’s premium department store, and is Takashimaya’s first-ever branch in Thailand.

3) Convention centers and exhibition halls: Siam Piwat’s convention centers and exhibition halls, namely Royal Paragon Hall, a popular venue of choice for important events for government agencies and private businesses in Thailand, and True Icon Hall at ICONSIAM, have placed themselves in the forefront of Thailand’s MICE industries.

4) Digital platforms for offline-online customer experience integration: Siam Piwat has developed digital platforms to accommodate technological advances and digital business expansion as well as to enhance the competitiveness of its businesses. In late 2021, Siam Piwat launched its latest digital platform ONESIAM SuperApp, which integrates offline and online businesses into a business ecosystem connecting powerful partners.

5) Facility management: Siam Piwat provides management services for mixed-use complexes, including shopping centers, office buildings, and residential buildings, under the supervision of a team of professionals with extensive experience in building management.

6) Marketing communication: This business group provides comprehensive marketing management services to retailers and real estate projects in Siam Piwat Group.

7) Retail Business: To support and elevate the capabilities of SMEs at Sook Siam, ICONCRAFT and other retail brands in Siam Piwat Group. Independent business owners, people with disabilities, and the underprivileged are given spaces to showcase local products from 77 provinces across Thailand. We also expand businesses overseas in the form of franchise to introduce Thai products to wider consumer bases. This is in line with Siam Piwat’s vision to co-create shared value with the concept of ESG, encompassing the general public, communities, society, and the environment in order to ensure sustainable mutual growth.

Recognized for its ability to maintain its leading position in high-spending market and its vision to foster a distinctive identity in the shopping center and retail industries, Siam Piwat has a strong track record in marketing and financial status. In addition, it has put in place a stringent policy to maintain the debt-to-equity ratio at a low level. As of December 31, 2021, the ratio was at 0.99 time (as shown in the audited financial statements).

