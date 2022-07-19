Fri, July 22, 2022

FrieslandCampina suspends production of pasteurised milk in Thailand

FrieslandCampina (Thailand) has suspended production and sale of its popular Foremost brand of pasteurised milk, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The announcement came after a netizen posted a query on the "Foremost Thailand" Facebook page, asking why she could not find Foremost milk in supermarkets.

The page administrator confirmed that Foremost pasteurised milk was not currently being produced. However, it added that consumers could still purchase other Foremost dairy products at supermarkets nationwide.

"The company has considered this issue thoroughly in line with business strategies," the post read, adding that its focus would switch to production and distribution of dairy products that can be preserved for longer.

FrieslandCampina (Thailand) is the country’s biggest dairy producer, selling UHT milk, pasteurised milk, condensed milk and ready-to-drink yoghurt.

Apart from Foremost, the company also manufactures and sells the Falcon, Debic, Ship and My Boy brands.

The Dutch multinational launched its Thai arm in 1956, gaining the largest market share in dairy thanks to Thais’ increasing thirst for sterilised milk, UHT milk and pasteurised milk.

However, FrieslandCampina (Thailand) suffered a net loss of 1.36 billion baht in 2021, down 180 per cent on 2020 profits, according to Department of Business Development data.

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

