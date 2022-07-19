Is stablecoin a safe haven for Thailand’s battered crypto investors?

Stablecoin is pegged and backed by a real-world asset (usually dollars), for which it can be redeemed.

So could it be the answer for Thailand’s growing crypto market, which has been left battered and bruised by the crash?

Attempting to answer that question is USD Coin issuer Circle, which has partnered with Thai crypto exchange Bitkub to educate locals about its stablecoin.

Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Circle, said the power of digital currency and blockchain will eventually take over financial services such as borrowing, lending and investing. These traditional services will eventually be offered via digital assets and crypto, he added.

"We see a very big opportunity to promote USD Coin in Thailand and Bitkub is the strongest partner to do that for us. But we have other ideas for things that we can do together in future and so this is the start of our partnership," said Allaire.