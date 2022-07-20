Zipmex suspends crypto, baht withdrawal temporarily

It announced that various situations, fluctuations and several incidents in the cryptocurrency and problems with major trading partners of the company prompted Zipmex Thailand to suspend all withdrawals.
It said the suspension was necessary to protect the stability of the platform and withdrawals will be suspended until further notice.
The announcement on its Facebook was shared by over 1,400 times in 40 minutes and drew over 500 angry comments.
But by 7.30pm, the company issued another announcement, saying the platform was working to re-enable withdrawal and could be resumed by 8pm.
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : July 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
