SEC demands clear explanation from Zipmex on trade suspension

Akalarp said the suspension was needed to maintain the stability of the trading platform and to prevent more damage.

He said that Zipmex Global has deposited in Babel Finance and Celsius, who suffered a liquidity crunch, affecting the accounts of ZipUp+ via Zipmex Thailand in a chain reaction.

The SEC added in the statement that Zipmex Thailand must show evidence of depositing customers’ money via ZipUp in other platforms, especially Celsius and Babel Finance.

Akalarp denied that damage to its customers had amounted to 5 billion baht as reported by some online media but he declined to give an exact amount.

The SEC also added in the statement that Zipmex Thailand must provide trading service as normal and must provide a service for customers to call and file complaints about their damage. Zipmex Thailand must handle the complaints with efficiency, the SEC added in the statement.

Akalarp said in his statement that Zipmex Thailand is willing to organise a class action lawsuit against Zipmex Global, Celsius and Babel Finance for the return of money of its customers. Zipmex Thailand would shoulder the lawsuit fees, he added.