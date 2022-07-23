Dusit Thani’s recipe to beat food crisis: Herbal, local and innovative

Dusit Thani College on Saturday launched a course to equip graduates with knowledge to navigate a new food landscape shaped by Covid-19, climate change and war in Europe.



The Gastronomy Business Management MBA will lift food & beverage management to a new level in Thailand, said educators and hoteliers at Saturday’s launch event.



Siridej Donavanik, Vice President - Hotel Business Development Dusit International, surveyed the "Next Chapter of Career Opportunities in Food Industry and Business Trends", revealing opportunities and directions for food business growth amid the Covid-19 crisis.



Siridej highlighted the global shift in consumer demands and said the food industry must adapt."From this October, we aim to purchase organic rice and produce from local and small-scale food producers to encourage them to implement resilient agricultural practices," he said.



Dusit International is also incorporating alternative energy as well as recycling food waste as fertiliser to grow the crops it buys."We want to be a food producer, not just a food preparer," said Siridej.



Meanwhile, Dusit Thani is on a mission to boost food knowledge among grassroots entrepreneurs and vendors to cultivate a sustainable food industry at all levels of society.