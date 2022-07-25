SEC launches online complaint form for Zipmex customers

The SEC announced on Monday that after Zipmex Thailand suspended withdrawal of baht and digital currencies deposited in Z Wallet, which is linked with the ZipUp+ product, the SEC had demanded an explanation from the platform.
The SEC said it had also instructed Zipmex Thailand to provide efficient and adequate channels for its customers to file complaints.
The SEC itself wants to make it more convenient for customers of Zipmex Thailand so it has provide an online filling form as well, it said.
The form requires Zipmex Thailand users to fill in their names, citizen or passport ID, phone number or email address, and types and amount of damage.
On July 20, Zipmex Thailand suspended trading on its platform for two hours to disable ZipUp+ from the platform.
Zipmex Thailand CEO Akalarp Yimwilai later issued a Facebook Live announcement that ZipUp+ was a product of Zipmex Global, a key partner of Zipmex Thailand. He said Zipmex Global had deposited coins in ZipUp+ with two crypto lenders, Babel Finance and Celsius, who have suffered a liquidity crunch and could not return the digital assets.
Akalarp said he would sue Babel Finance and Celsius to try to get back the digital assets of Zipmex Thailand’s customers.
Published : July 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
