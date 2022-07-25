Fri, July 29, 2022

Bitkub and KOI Thé Thailand launch “NFT(ea) Hunting” campaign using blockchain technology and non-fungible token (NFT)

Bangkok, July 25, 2022 - Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Bitkub Chain developer and Blockchain Total Solution Provider, together with KOI Thé Thailand, the premium bubble tea originated in Taiwan with total 57 branches in Thailand, revolutionize the beverage and milk tea industry by using blockchain technology and non-fungible token (NFT) in the privilege redemption campaign called “NFT(ea) Hunting”.

Some experts would say that blockchain technology could be a part to drive both physical and digital economy. Now, blockchain technology is interested by several business sectors including manufacturing, finance, production, agriculture, mining, etc. Not only blockchain technology could revolutionize the business sector, but it could also facilitate the government sector and the citizens.

Under the cooperation between KOI Thé Thailand and Bitkub Blockchain Technology, both blockchain technology and non-fungible token (NFT) will be used in the campaign. Users can collect special limited NFT designs to redeem special drinks and other prizes from KOI Thé Thailand. There are a total of 400 special designs and 1,550 normal designs in these special NFT collections. 

To redeem special drinks and rewards from KOI Thé Thailand, follow these steps:
1.    Register for digital asset wallet account (Bitkub NEXT) to keep the NFT(s) and KOI Leaf Reward account as a medium of payment.
2.    After the registration, users can use KOI Leaf Reward account to pay for the drinks and will receive NFT limited edition as a reward on digital asset wallet (Bitkub NEXT).
3.    After the payment, users will receive a redemption code on the receipt, which can be redeemed on the Bitkub NEXT account.
4.    Users who collect all six of the NFTs can redeem the grand prize at Bitkub NFT platform.
 

Published : July 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

