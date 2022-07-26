Fri, July 29, 2022

business

Baht opens weaker, may drop further if China lockdown spooks investors

The baht opened at 36.66 to the US dollar on Tuesday, weakening from Monday’s close of 36.61.

The currency is expected to move between 36.60 and 36.80 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicts.

Poon speculated that a weakening dollar may slow down the baht’s downturn, but the Thai currency may drop to 37 to the dollar if the market shifts to a risk-off state, especially if China enforces new lockdown measures. A new lockdown in China may spook investors into selling their assets in the Emerging Asia market.

Poon, however, does not expect the baht to reach that level this week unless the US Federal Reserve increases the interest rate as expected.

He pointed out that the currency market is volatile and investors are not taking many risks as they were waiting for listed companies’ performance reports and the Fed’s meeting on Thursday.

The strategist has also advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.

Court plea in Singapore 'won't affect Zipmex customers in Thailand'

Published : Jul 29, 2022

TCRB expands target groups for “Tang To Know-how” 

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

OR invests in Traveloka to expand into travel sector

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Land expropriation for smart city in Chon Buri to start at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Percentage of Thais taking all 3 Covid precautions drops below 75%

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Charging EVs will cost THB7.5 per unit at MEA stations from Aug 1

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Court plea in Singapore 'won't affect Zipmex customers in Thailand'

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Officials looking for European man linked to 2nd monkeypox case

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.