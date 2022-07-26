Siam Piwat sets interest rate for Perpetual Bond at 5.50% for the first 5 years, offering during Aug 4-5 and 8-9

For the purpose of this issuance, Siam Piwat will use the proceeds to pay for the leasehold on land and improve all of its shopping centers to strengthen its core businesses and better cater to lifestyle of the future, as well as to expand towards various businesses in the new economy, while creating digital platforms that will connect its core businesses to new endeavors in collaboration with partners in its ecosystem. In addition, the company aims to leverage its expertise and experience in the management of shopping centers, office buildings, and residential buildings to further expand its real estate service business in the next 1-3 years.

However, the perpetual bonds have a similar characteristic to preferred shares, which means an issuer can defer interest payments. Therefore, investors should carefully consider to invest in a company which has strong creditworthiness, strong financial status, strong shareholders’ structure, and proven management team.

To the question of how to exit the bonds, the investors can contact the commercial banks and/or the securities companies where they can provide assistance. Investors may experience either profit or loss in selling all bonds/debentures depending on the market conditions and prevailing mark to market price which can be seen on Thai Bond Market Association website. It takes time to place the bonds over the counter; thus, Investors are urged to contact the banks and/or the securities firms in advance prior to your needs.

For more information, please contact the underwriters of this Perpetual Bond at:

1. Siam Commercial Bank Plc, Tel. 02-777-6784

2. Thanachart Securities Plc., Tel. 02-779-9000

3. KGI Securities (Thailand) Plc., Tel. 02-658-8951

4. Asia Plus Securities Co., Ltd., Tel. 02-680-4004

5. IV Global Securities Plc, Tel. 02-658-5788

Investors can learn more details from the filing form and the draft prospectus at: https://market.sec.or.th/public/idisc/th/Product/Filing/PL-0000007288/XX-XX-X-00000000-00000000-X.

