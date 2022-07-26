Bridging collaborations among Asean plus government startup agencies

The hybrid event brought together representatives from government startup agencies from Asean and partnering countries - Thailand, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and India to discuss the main issues confronting the startup ecosystem and the solutions that can be achieved through a united effort.

Pun-Arj Chairatana, Executive Director of NIA, said the Covid-19 pandemic has brought changes in people's lives, as well as work and business operations. Notably, innovativeness, foresight, and resilience are some of the key factors helping firms to overcome global challenges and thrive during the post-Covid 19 era. The government has a significant role to support in promoting invaluable assets such as Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, technology, advanced materials, and manufacturing.

"We should leverage each other's experience and expertise to enhance the strength of the overall ecosystem. SEASA event is, therefore, the place where key players in regional startup communities can exchange knowledge and experience regarding policies, current situations, and challenges that all are currently facing."

Pun-Arj also expressed his confidence that with continued cooperation and goodwill within the region, the startup communities will together navigate through this dire time to a brighter future.

The representatives of each country made their brief presentations on "The Roles of Governments in Promoting Startups in the Post-Covid-19 Era" focusing on policy, launch pads, and the current startup situation to maintain strong collaborations of the Asean startup ecosystem. It reflected that they have similar policies to support startups.