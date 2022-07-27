Fri, July 29, 2022

Thai exporters urged to tap Spaniards' bias for plant-based protein

Thai exporters of plant-based protein products have bright prospects in Spain as consumers there have become more health-conscious, the Department of International Trade Promotion said on Wednesday.

DITP director-general Phusit Rattanakul said a recent study showed that the demand for plant-based protein products is rising in Spain.

He cited the study by the Louis Bonduelle Foundation, titled "Route to the Food Transition", which showed that 64 per cent of Spanish people pledged to eat plant-based protein this year.

The survey said 78 per cent of these people would eat plant-based protein because of health reasons and 48 per cent said they would do it for the sustainability of food security, while 26 per cent cited price and 21 per cent cited taste reasons. Respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to this question.

According to Phusit, the study also found that the Gen Z group of people between 18 to 28 years old would see the biggest increase in number of people that would turn to plant-based proteins. The survey found that 7 in 10 of this group said they would start eating plant proteins this year and they would eat more vegetables and fruits during the next five years.

The study also pointed out that if animal meat consumption is reduced by half, it would help reduce global warming by up to 40 per cent.

Phusit said the study also found that Spanish people 25 to 34 years old are the biggest group that pays attention to the environmental impact of food consumption.

The study also pointed out that 6 of 10 Spaniards from 18 to 24 years old give priority to sustainability of food security, Phusit added.

"The attitude of Spanish people in this study showed that they are aware of the environmental impact of food consumption," Phusit said.

"This will provide a chance for making foods based on plant protein to respond to the demand of Spanish people and it will create food sustainability in the market in the long term."

