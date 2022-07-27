Thai exporters urged to tap Spaniards' bias for plant-based protein

He cited the study by the Louis Bonduelle Foundation, titled "Route to the Food Transition", which showed that 64 per cent of Spanish people pledged to eat plant-based protein this year.

The survey said 78 per cent of these people would eat plant-based protein because of health reasons and 48 per cent said they would do it for the sustainability of food security, while 26 per cent cited price and 21 per cent cited taste reasons. Respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to this question.

According to Phusit, the study also found that the Gen Z group of people between 18 to 28 years old would see the biggest increase in number of people that would turn to plant-based proteins. The survey found that 7 in 10 of this group said they would start eating plant proteins this year and they would eat more vegetables and fruits during the next five years.